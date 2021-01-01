Log in
With ChatBot, automating customer service is a breeze

An all-in-one platform to build and launch conversational chatbots without coding.

Chat bot for marketing icon

Power up your marketing

  • Personalize your customer experience.
  • Engage prospects and customers across multiple communication channels.
Benefits for Marketing
Chat bot for sales icon

Supercharge your sales

  • Scale your efforts without increasing employee headcount.
  • Generate and qualify leads automatically.
Benefits for Sales
Chat bot for customer support icon

Optimize your support

  • Keep your customer support going after hours.
  • Improve resolution times.
Benefits for Support

Empowering companies to stand out with customer experience

Companies using ChatBot.com Companies using ChatBot.com
Dust - background Dust - background
ChatBot testimonial - Chris Wilson

“We've seen our online ordering increase by 300% after customizing ChatBot software for our restaurant and it was seamless to get started. We are now implementing it for our other restaurants and hotels.”

Chris Wilson

CEO of Next Door Burger Bar

ChatBot testimonial - Joe Bush

“The ChatBot platform has become a key part of our proposition. It's fully flexible and has allowed us to drive 30% more leads while dramatically reducing our cost to serve.

Joe Bush

Co-founder of The Chat Shop

See how ChatBot can benefit your business

Get started with templates

Build your first AI chatbots with ready-to-use templates. Customize them to fit your business needs, and bring your chatbots to life within minutes.

ChatBot Customer Service Template icon

Customer Service Template

More details
ChatBot Customer Satisfaction Template icon

Customer Satisfaction Template

More details
ChatBot Discount Template icon

Discount Template

More details
ChatBot Lead Generation Template icon

Lead Generation Template

More details
ChatBot LiveChat Essentials icon

LiveChat Essentials

More details
ChatBot Restaurant Template icon

Restaurant Template

More details
ChatBot Offline Form Template icon

Offline Form Template

More details
ChatBot University Template icon

University Template

More details
ChatBot Recruitment Template icon

Recruitment Template

More details
ChatBot Package Tracking Template icon

Package Tracking Template

More details
ChatBot Ecommerce Template icon

Ecommerce Template

More details
ChatBot Sales Template icon

Sales Template

More details
ChatBot Real Estate Template icon

Real Estate Template

More details
ChatBot Halloween Template icon

Halloween Template

More details
ChatBot Covid-19 Risk Assessment Template icon

Covid-19 Risk Assessment Template

More details

Improve at every stage of your business growth

No matter whether you’re a growing company or a market leader, ChatBot helps you communicate better with customers and push your business forward.

AI chat bots for growing companies

Growing companies

Deliver customer service round the clock, and shorten wait times.

Improve your customer service
AI chat bots for enterprises

Well-established businesses

Handle the high volume of requests at speed, and improve team efficiency.

Accelerate growth

Create customer experiences that sell

From the first visit to the final purchase, ChatBot lets you delight customers at each step of their buying journey.

Engage

Reach out to visitors proactively using personalized chatbot greetings. Turn website visits into sales opportunities.

AI chat bots to generate leads on your website

Nurture

Lead customers to a sale through recommended purchases and tailored offerings.

Nurture leads with an AI chat bot

Qualify

Generate and qualify prospects automatically. Transfer high-intent leads to your sales reps in real time to shorten the sales cycle.

Conversational AI to qualify sales leads

Convert

Let customers purchase, order, or schedule meetings easily using a smart chatbot.

Convert leads with AI chat bot
Watch your business grow with ChatBot

Build, test, and refine

ChatBot's Visual Builder empowers you to create perfect AI chatbots quickly and with no coding. Drag and drop conversational elements, and test them in real time to design engaging chatbot Stories.

Explore Visual Builder
Chat bots builder

Team up to succeed faster

Each member of your team has different talents. ChatBot lets your team come together and contribute their expertise to create perfect customer interactions.

Chat bot platform with collaboration option

Keep conversations going across channels

Customers want to connect with you using their favorite communication channels. Integrate ChatBot with multiple platforms to make sure you are there for them.

Chat Widget for ChatBot logo

Website

Reach out to visitors proactively to boost website engagement.

More details LiveChat ChatBot integration logo

LiveChat

Support customers 24/7 to improve your customer satisfaction.

More details Facebook Messenger ChatBot Integration logo

Messenger

Connect with Messenger users in real time to grow your audience.

More details Slack ChatBot integration logo

Slack

Streamline your office workflow to improve team productivity and efficiency.

More details
Chat bot integrations

Get more value from your favorite tools

Integrate ChatBot software with tools for marketing, analytics and growth that you’re already using. Streamline repetitive tasks to gain more time to focus on things that matter.

Supercharge your workflows
Product and account support

Our support team will help you with ChatBot implementation and customization all along the line.

Build your first chatbot with ease

What is a chatbot?

A chatbot is software that simulates human-like conversations with users via text messages on chat. Its key task is to help users by providing answers to their questions.

Dig deeper into our 2021 Chatbot Guide and learn what makes chatbots valuable for businesses.

Go to 2021 Chatbot Guide

Automate your customer service with AI chatbots

Build your chatbot in minutes

You don’t need any technical knowledge to design and launch successful chatbot stories. With our Visual Builder and one-click integrations, you’ll do it with ease.

ChatBot app and widget view

Explore Visual Builder

Our customers say it best

Anna Gregorczyk

What I love about ChatBot is that it’s easy to use and there are many options to choose from.

Anna Gregorczyk
UX Writer

Nathaniel Walker

ChatBot’s Visual Builder is intuitive and excellent for people with no coding experience.

Nathaniel Walker
Teacher

Keep conversations going across channels

Customers want to connect with you using their favorite communication channels. Integrate ChatBot software with multiple platforms to make sure you are there for them.

Chat Widget for ChatBot logo

Website

Reach out to visitors proactively to boost website engagement.

More details LiveChat ChatBot integration logo

LiveChat

Support customers 24/7 to improve your customer satisfaction.

More details Facebook Messenger ChatBot Integration logo

Messenger

Connect with Messenger users in real time to grow your audience.

More details Slack ChatBot integration logo

Slack

Streamline office workflow to boost team productivity.

More details

One solution, many benefits

Chat bot for marketing icon

Power up your marketing

  • Personalize your customer experience.
  • Engage prospects and customers across multiple communication channels.
Benefits for Marketing
Chat bot for sales icon

Supercharge your sales

  • Scale your efforts without increasing employee headcount.
  • Generate and qualify leads automatically.
Benefits for Sales
Chat bot for customer support icon

Optimize your support

  • Keep your customer support going after hours.
  • Improve resolution times.
Benefits for Support

Get more value from your favorite tools

Connect ChatBot with tools for marketing, analytics, and growth that you’re already using. Streamline repetitive tasks to gain more time to focus on things that matter.

Supercharge your workflows

Get started with templates

Build your first AI chatbots with ready-to-use templates. Customize them to fit your business needs, and bring your chatbots to life within minutes.

ChatBot Customer Service Template icon

Customer Service Template

More details
ChatBot Customer Satisfaction Template icon

Customer Satisfaction Template

More details
ChatBot Discount Template icon

Discount Template

More details
ChatBot Lead Generation Template icon

Lead Generation Template

More details
ChatBot LiveChat Essentials icon

LiveChat Essentials

More details
ChatBot Restaurant Template icon

Restaurant Template

More details
ChatBot Offline Form Template icon

Offline Form Template

More details
ChatBot University Template icon

University Template

More details
ChatBot Recruitment Template icon

Recruitment Template

More details
ChatBot Package Tracking Template icon

Package Tracking Template

More details
ChatBot Ecommerce Template icon

Ecommerce Template

More details
ChatBot Sales Template icon

Sales Template

More details
ChatBot Real Estate Template icon

Real Estate Template

More details
ChatBot Halloween Template icon

Halloween Template

More details
ChatBot Covid-19 Risk Assessment Template icon

Covid-19 Risk Assessment Template

More details
Product and account support

Our support team will help you with ChatBot implementation and customization all along the line.

Build your first chatbot with ease

What is a chatbot?

A chatbot is software that simulates human-like conversations with users via text messages on chat. Its key task is to help users by providing answers to their questions.

Dig deeper into our 2021 Chatbot Guide and learn what makes chatbots valuable for businesses.

Go to 2021 Chatbot Guide

